The Weather Channel Mobile App Drives New Features

In concert with the expected surge in road travel during the holiday week, The Weather Channel has teamed with Subaru of America to add a “Driving Difficulty Index” to the network’s mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The map, previously available only as the Commuter Forecast at Weather.com, adds a layer showing users where they are likely to encounter hazardous road conditions.

Via the app’s home screen, the Road Conditions map module shows current road conditions based on the user’s location, rating potentially hazardous conditions on six weather parameters: ice, snow, wet, ponding, high winds and low visibility.

