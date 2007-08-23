The Weather Channel, Home Depot Form Online Partnership

The Weather Channel Interactive and retail giant The Home Depot are launching a new ad campaign anchored by a fully integrated microsite devoted to home-improvement projects.

The cross-platform advertising initiative is designed to allow Home Depot to target do-it-yourselfers planning their next project while checking the forecast on weather.com.

The new site is a companion to a segment on The Weather Channel entitled “The Home Depot Project of the Week," and it offers repair and remodeling advice including tutorials, shopping lists and videos, as well as store location information. Visitors will be directed to the microsite through on-air mentions of The Home Depot Project of the Week and from site advertising on weather.com.

“The demand for do-it-yourself information continues to increase, and this site will help to remind our visitors that they can take on these initiatives one step at a time," said Paul Iaffaldano, executive vice president and general manager of The Weather Channel Media Solutions, in a statement. "Having The Home Depot sponsor this site provides credibility and know-how to answer any questions about getting the job done.”