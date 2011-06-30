Weather Channel: 50 Million Apps Served
The Weather Channel is touting that it has passed the 50 million mark for app downloads across smartphone, tablets and mobile devices -- keeping its status as among the most-used smartphone apps, second only to Facebook.
The TWC for iPad app, introduced about a year ago, has been downloaded more than 4 million times, while the programmer's Android apps have topped 17 million and the iPhone version crested 19 million.
According to The Weather Channel, 60% of mobile users accesses its content at least once per day. The TV network's viewership increases 42% and weather.com usage increases 17% when consumers use all three TWC platforms -- TV, online and mobile.
The Weather Channel apps, most of which are available free, provide local forecasts in current, hourly, 36-hour or 10-day increments; customizable weather maps; and severe weather coverage alerts, among other features.
The network sells a premium version of the iPhone app, Weather Channel Max, for $3.99; it which carries no ads and includes features such as six-hour forecast maps and weather conditions for a user's contact list.
The Weather Channel is owned by NBC Universal, Bain Capital and The Blackstone Group, which acquired the programmer from Landmark Communications in July 2008.
