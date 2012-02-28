Weather Central Names Patrick Vogt CEO

Weather Central, LP has appointed a new CEO, Patrick Vogt. He will succeed Terry Kelly, who founded the provider of broadcast weather graphics and technologies in 1974.

Most recently, Vogt served as chairman and CEO of Datran Media, a digital marketing company, and then as executive chairman of PulsePoint, which was created by the merger of Datran and ContextWeb in September 2011. Vogt will retain his position as Chairman of PulsePoint.

Prior to PulsePoint, Vogt was CEO of Enliven Marketing Technologies and has more than two decades of experience in digital, media and internet technology industries.

"We are at an important inflection point where emerging technologies can be applied to predictive models that impact everything from the health and safety of individuals, to broader environmental, agricultural and economic trends," noted Vogt in a statement announcing his appointment. "At Weather Central, we have the unique opportunity to continue to grow and scale the business to new heights while delivering a dynamic on-air and digital weather experience to our customers worldwide. I look forward to achieving our goals working side by side with Weather Central's incredibly talented and passionate team."

In a statement, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, chairman of Weather Central, LP also thanked "Terry [Kelly] for his dedication and leadership at the company. We are excited to have Patrick join the team, and we are confident that he is the right person to lead the company to future success as weather continues to have significant human and financial implications around the world. Patrick's diverse experience gives him a rare perspective on both the TV and digital business, and he has the leadership and vision to effectively drive global initiatives across all media and platforms."

The private investment company E.L. Rothschild LLC owns a majority stake in Weather Central.