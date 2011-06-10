WealthTV Acquires Nine Panasonic 3D Cameras

The luxury lifestyle cable programmer, WealthTV has purchased nine additional Panasonic AG-3DA1 Full HD 3D camcorders, as part of its plans to expand 3D production and launch 3D broadcasters later this year. Wealth TV already offers 3D VOD content.

The order is one Panasonic's largest orders for 3D camera and brings the total number of Panasonic AG-3DA1 camcorders owned by WealthTV to 15.

"The 3DA1 is a workhorse that we rely upon as our primary camera for all 3D productions," said Robert Herring, WealthTV's founder and CEO in a statement. "We utterly count on it for all our 3D heavy lifting."

Herring noted that the camcorders small size and relatively simple operation were key factors in their purchase. "The 3DA1 is more reliable than beam splitter rigs, and it carries a very affordable price tag," he added in a statement. "The camcorders have been perfect in the field, and we can make real magic for the consumer in the edit bay.

In order to support the increased 3D production, WealthTV has supplemented the number of 3D-capable edit bays to 13 at its 40,000 square foot facility, with further expansion plans underway. The network is using the Dashwood Cinema Solutions' Stereo3D Toolbox and CineForm's Neo3D editorial tools.

"We needed an economical solution for 3D production if we're to bring 3D programming to a mass cable audience," noted Charles Herring, WealthTV's President in a statement. "The Panasonic 3DA1 is providing that solution, and gives us a tremendous advantage, allowing us to shoot easily and cost-effectively with great 3D effects."