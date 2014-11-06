Weak Q3 for Cablevision

Cable operations revenue rose 5% in the third quarter at Cablevision Systems, mainly due to price increases for broadband and video services, as basic video customers fell by 56,000 and broadband subscribers, once the main growth engine for the company, dropped by 23,000.

Adjusted operating cash flow increased by 5% at its cable operations, mainly due to rate increases. That was evident by a strong jump in average monthly revenue per video customer, up $12.66 to $177.27.

Consolidated revenue – which includes its Lightpath operations – was up 3.7% to $1.6 billion in the period and AOCF rose 7% to $71 million.

