We tv Gets Interactive on Samsung TVs

AMC Networks’ We tv has teamed with Ensequence to run promotional interactive spots showcasing networking programming on select Samsung Smart TVs.

We tv's early set of interactive tune-in campaigns tie to the launch of Promotions+, a new national interactive ad product from Ensequence. The opt-in-based, interactive promos give viewers a way to request a reminder text for upcoming shows via an interactive prompt that pops up during spots that highlight select programs.

Ensequence said We tv signed on as an initial launch partner for Promotions+, noting that the programmer has run three campaigns on the platform so far. In the early going, 25% of viewers who interacted with the spot also opted-in for an SMS reminder. We tv also found that initial interaction rates were as high as 3% -- above the standard response rates for media such as Internet advertising and direct mail.

“Promotions+ makes our promotional tune-in inventory more effective and impactful. The initial results have been strong and we believe – as Ensequence rolls out the product across distributors – it will continue to help drive viewership,” said Jen Robertson, We tv’s senior VP of digital media and business development, in a statement.

