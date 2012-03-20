WDRB-TV Deploys NVerzion Automation

WDRB-TV 41, the Block Communications-owned local Fox television affiliate in Louisville, Ky., has replaced its existing automation system with an new automation platform from NVerzion. The new end-to-end file-based system is being used for managing and processing video content for its two on-air channels.

The system brings the station to about a 90% tapeless workflow, which reduces costs, and has a redundant architecture that prevents downtime.

In a statement, Gary Schroder, chief engineer at WDRB-TV also cited both "the cleaner on-air look" and customer support as key factors for selection the new NVerzion automation system.

The upgrade will allow WDRB to launch two additional side channels later this year and to handle that additional capacity it has purchased a 35-TB TeraStore nearline storage archive system for file-based management of the video servers.

Currently, the system manages file-based content received through a variety of content delivery systems such as PitchBlue, Pathfire, Centaur, On The Spot Media, DG Spotbox, and Extreme Reach. NVerzion NControlMC transmission playlists control the station's master control outputs and manage the playout of live and recorded material.

WDRB can also modify playlists at the time of transmission and automatically recalculate scheduling on the fly, as changes are made.

As part of the install, the vendor designed a customized solution that allows WDRB to control its legacy routing system for satellite acquisition through a combination of the company's NTime satellite record scheduler and EMC Router.

"WDRB realized the tremendous cost savings of evolving to a file-based automated workflow, and we were happy to help them achieve those efficiencies," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion in a statement. "The station's file-based workflow means that all video content is predigitized and segmented, so a one-hour file can take less than a half hour to get to air. By taking advantage of our cutting-edge automation solutions, WDRB cost-effectively delivers a crisp broadcast."