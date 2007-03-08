WCVB Names Ungerleider Digital Chief

WCVB Boston announced that station veteran Neil Ungerleider has been named to the new position of Manager, Digital and Multimedia. Ungerleider, who joined the station in 1984, will train NewsCenter 5 reporters and producers as multiplatform journalists.

Ungerleider has long spearheaded WCVB's digital campaign. “Neil Ungerleider was literally the ‘father’ of WCVB’s first Website and is eminently qualified to manage WCVB’s expanded digital initiatives,” stated Bill Fine, president and general manager of WCVB.

Ungerleider assumes the post March 26.

