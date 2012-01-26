WCIV Adds JVC ProHD Cameras

ABC affiliate WCIV in Charleston, S.C. is purchasing 11 GY-HM790U and six GY-HM750U cameras from JVC Professional Products Company. The Allbritton Communications Company station will be using the gear for studio and ENG operations.

Billy Kalenda, WCIV director of engineering and operations noted in a statement that the station has already gone live with four GY-HM790Us in the studio, where they are connected via fiber optic cable.

Allbritton recently standardized on JVC ProHD cameras for studio and ENG at six of its stations, as part of a larger transition to local HD news production for all the group's stations.

"We had specific things that we needed from our cameras, we had specific workflows in mind. The image quality was critical," noted Allbritton director of technology Jim Church, who added in a statement that JVC's cameras best served those needs.