WCBS New York Launches Mobile Weather Lab

As part of an effort to expand its hyper-local weather coverage and community outreach, WCBS New York has launched a new Mobile Weather Lab, which the station is billing as the "tri-state area's first weather station on wheels."

Housed in a sports utility vehicle, the mobile unit will be used by the owned and operated station to offer weather coverage from around the tri-state area. The lab uses CBS 2's exclusive Mobile 2 technology which allows the unit to deliver live reports in high definition while the vehicle is in motion.

The lab also has high definition satellite capability and an on-board weather station capable of recording temperatures, wind speeds, dew point readings and humidity wherever the vehicle is located.

"The CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab represents our latest investment in extending our outreach across the tri-state area by providing hyper local weather information in a way no one else can," said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations and president and GM of WCBS New York in a statement. "We look forward to having the CBS 2 Mobile Weather Lab and our meteorologists visit local schools and community events so that students and everyone else who has an interest in learning about the weather can get an up close look at the technology we use to prepare our weather reports. And whenever storms are rolling into the area, our Mobile Weather Lab will also be on the move to help us differentiate our news coverage by giving our viewers a look at the live conditions and forecast for neighborhoods across the region."

The unit made its on-air debut on Thursday, March 8 during WCBS' noon newscast, when weathercaster Lonnie Quinn reported live from the Bronx High School of Science.