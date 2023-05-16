WBNX Cleveland To Add Comscore as Ad Currency

WBNX Cleveland, an independent station owned by Winston Broadcasting Network, said it will use Comscore local TV as an additional source of viewership information to sell and post advertising buys.

Comcsocre competes with Nielsen in providing local viewership data.

”Comscore‘s local measurement provides WBNX and our advertisers the ability to see the true viewing behaviors from our community,“ Lori Bruch, general manager at WBNX, said. “With Comscore‘s consistent and reliable data set, we are confident that we will be able to attract more advertisers and that we will be able to showcase our audience strengths like never before.“

Comscore recently expanded its Pulse TV, which delivers viewership data within 48 hours in all 210 local TV markets.

“WBNX serves the Akron and Cleveland communities with a diverse programming content that provides advertisers an opportunity to reach their consumers with a powerful emotional connection through the television art of sight, sound and motion,“ Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer at Comscore, said. “We welcome WBNX to Comscore’s growing local station roster and look forward to our partnership.“