Eddie Brown Named WBNX GM

WBNX Cleveland General Sales Manager Eddie Brown has been named president and general manager of the station.

Winston Broadcasting owns WBNX, a CW affiliate. Cleveland is DMA No. 18.

Brown was instrumental in launching the station in 1985, says Winston in a statement.

Brown says she's "delighted and honored" to take on the leadership role at WBNX. "As a Cleveland native, it's truly a privilege to grow with a station that is such a part of our local community," she said. "I look forward to continuing to expand our presence and reach in my new position."