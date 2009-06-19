WBNS Launches AccuWeather Channel

WNBS, the Dispatch Broadcast station and CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, has become the latest local station to launch the The Local AccuWeather Channel as a digital subchannel within its DTV spectrum. The AccuWeather multicast channel is currently broadcast in 80 markets by a number of big-market stations, including the ABC owned station group.

WBNS' new channel, branded "Doppler 10 Now," is being broadcast over-the-air in Columbus as DTV Ch. 10.2. It has also picked up carriage from two local cable systems, Wow! Cable, airing on channel 101, and Insight Communications, airing on channel 432.

The continuous "L-Bar" graphic of Doppler 10 Now, which frames the video window, shows current and upcoming conditions in key cities around central Ohio. It also includes radar and weather maps for metropolitan Columbus and the surrounding area, a standard clock, temperature and "next" city forecast, as well as hour-by-hour and 5-day forecasts. The video window features content produced by both AccuWeather and WBNS meteorologists, including national and regional forecasts, travel forecasts and delays, sports weather, and weather lifestyle segments from AccuWeather and round-the-clock local weather information and forecasts from the WBNS weather team.

"Our viewers consistently tell us that local weather is the content they value most," said WBNS President and GM Tom Griesdorn in a statement. "Doppler 10 Now will give viewers access to the powerful tools, technology and trusted expertise that only Central Ohio's News Leader can provide. We are proud to partner with AccuWeather to create a premier source for accurate and dependable local weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week."