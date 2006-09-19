WB Expands VOD To Telcos, IPTV

Warner Bros. is expanding its video on demand (VOD) deal with TVN Entertainment.

Distribution of the programming via TVN will now extend beyond MSOs to include IPTV outlets and telcos.

Online video streaming services are multiplying as studios become more comfortable with distributing content via computers, a point Warner Bros. made in announcing the expanded distribution.

"Content security is a critical element in our evaluation of new partners," said Deanne Lewis, director of VOD and pay per view sales for Warner Bros. Digital Distribution, saying the company was "pleased with their strong commitment to content protection, encryption and watermarking."