Wave, Centeris Launch Trans-Pacific Fiber Hub

Wave Broadband has teamed up with infrastructure provider Centeris, a gigabit fiber and broadband services company on what they called the nation's first transpacific broadband data and fiber hub, combining Centeris’ 86-acre datacenter campus south of Seattle with Wave’s broadband fiber network.

Located at Centeris’ South Hill campus in Puyallup, Wash., the Transpacific Hub combines connectivity with industrial IT power for businesses throughout the West Coast and key Asian markets that require data computing, storage, disaster recovery, and cloud computing applications. The TPH is made possible by Wave’s high-speed fiber network in California, Oregon, and Washington, as well as new fiber construction that connects directly to Asian markets via subsea cable systems.

Businesses on both sides of the Pacific will have direct access to the Centeris campus, as well as all major Network Access Points and Points of Presence on the West Coast, from Southern California to Canada. With the addition of Centeris, Wave is providing its fiber and networking backbone for more than 80 datacenters on the West Coast.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

