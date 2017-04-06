Wave Broadband Buys Seattle ISP Cascadelink

Wave Broadband has purchased Seattle-based internet service provider Cascadelink for an undisclosed sum.

Cascadelink, founded in 2002, provides symmetrical gigabit service (uploads as fast as downloads) to thousands of customers in an expanding network of more than 100 Seattle-area apartments, condominiums and commercial office buildings. The company’s dozen Seattle-based employees have joined Wave, which plans to invest to further accelerate growth of the companies’ combined gigabit services for both business and residential customers in Seattle and beyond.

“Cascadelink and Wave are strongly compatible, as both of our organizations have been focused squarely on providing fast, reliable connections backed by exceptional local customer service,” said Wave Broadband COO Harold Zeitz in a statement. “We plan to continue providing Cascadelink’s Seattle-area customers with the high levels of service they’ve come to expect while expanding our gigabit services to more business and residential customers throughout our three-state network.”



