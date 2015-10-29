WatchESPN Streams to the New Apple TV

ESPN has rolled out a new authenticated TV Everywhere app for the latest, greatest Apple TV that, it claims, sports a cleaner and simpler design.

Apple started to take pre-orders on the new app-friendly platform on Monday (Oct. 26). Apple hasn’t announced shipment figures, but CEO Tim Cook said this week that the new product line (the 32 GB version sells for $149; a 64 GB edition costs $199) enjoyed a “huge first day.”

ESPN said a video from ESPN Originals will instantly appear at the top section of the video player for the WatchESPN app for the new Apple TV and that users will be able to minimize or “dock” a video in progress while they explore other content on WatchESPN, which supports both live TV feeds and VOD fare, including some video clips.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.