WatchESPN Streams to Chromecast

Ahead of ESPN’s coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the sports programming giant announced Tuesday that it has extended support of its authenticated WatchESPN app to the popular Google Chromecast streaming adapter.

Optimization on Chromecast enables customers who get ESPN via MVPDs with TV Everywhere rights the ability to access on-demand clips and stream the linear feeds of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes via the authenticated app. MVPDs with those rights include Comcast, Cox Communications, Dish Network, Time Warner Cable, AT&T U-verse TV, Bright House Networks, Cablevision Systems, Charter Communications, Google Fiber, Midcontinent Communications, NRTC and Verizon FiOS TV, ESPN noted. Still notably absent from that list is DirecTV.

Every match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup will be available via WatchESPN, which also supports iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV device, Roku platform, Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles.

