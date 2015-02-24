WatchESPN Launches on Roku TV

Roku has added another key TV Everywhere service to the app menu it offers on integrated TVs that run its software platform with the debut of WatchESPN, while also announcing Tuesday that it will offer access to three more authenticated apps from the Disney/ABC family in the “near future” — Watch Disney Channel, Watch Disney Junior and Watch Disney XD.

Roku TV users with credentials from MVPDs that authenticate on the platform can access WatchESPN, which features live streams of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network. Of recent note, Comcast and Roku struck a deal last year that cleared the way for Comcast subs to access HBO GO and Showtime Anytime on the Roku platform. Users without TVE credentials can watch news clips on Roku’s WatchESPN channel.

Separately, Roku also announced that it has launched a “snappier” YouTube channel experience on the Roku 3 and Roku Streaming Stick (HDMI) version in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

