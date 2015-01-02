WatchESPN App Struggles During Rose Bowl

Twitter activity around Thursday night's big Rose Bowl matchup between Oregon and Florida State spiked as consumers complained that they were unable to view the game on WatchESPN, ESPN’s authenticated TV Everywhere service, on some platforms.

The problem appeared to be temporary as an ESPN official tweeted Thursday night that WatchESPN issues have been “largely resolved on all platforms. We continue to constantly monitor and apologize for the inconvenience.”

At last check, the app appeared to be working on platforms such as web browsers, Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles, and the WatchESPN app for iOS devices, though some users claimed that they were still unable to access it on their Roku devices. WatchESPN is also optimized for the Google Chromecast, and offered on the Amazon Fire TV, Android-powered tablets and smartphones, and the Apple TV.

