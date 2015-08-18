Watch Disney Plays on Xbox 360

Disney/ABC Television Group has announced that three of its apps — Watch Disney Channel, Watch Disney XD and Watch Disney Junior — are now available on Microsoft’s Xbox 360 gaming console.

The Watch Disney apps provides full episodes on demand for free.

Users who subscribe to a multichannel video provider who has cut a TV everywhere deal with Disney/ABC can sign-in to see a full live 24 hour channel feeds.

Disney/ABC Television Group currently has deals with Comcast, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FiOS, Google Fiber, AT&T U-verse and others for the live feeds.