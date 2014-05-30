Watch Disney Apps Are Relaunched

Disney/ABC Television Group has relaunched Watch services for Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior with new designs and a number of new features.

New features include the launch of Disney Junior en Español, the ability to play games on Android and Kindle Fire devices and access to Radio Disney.

The apps, which provide access to both live streams and on demand content, also offer early access to premieres of programming.

Disney Junior’s launch of Disney Junior en Español marks the first time the network has made an entire block of programming available in Spanish on mobile devices.

The company’s Watch apps have been downloaded more than 20 million times and have over 1.7 billion video views. Disney/ABC Television Group has agreements with Comcast, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Dish, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FiOS, Google Fiber and AT&T U-verse that allow their multichannel subscribers to access the apps and content.