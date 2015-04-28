Watch ABC Plays on Xbox 360

Disney/ABC Television Group’s Watch ABC app has gone live on the Xbox 360 game console.

It is the first time that the app has been available via a gaming console.

The app allows users who subscribe to a pay TV service that has cut a TV everywhere deal with the programmer to access network content.

Authenticated subscribers can watch a live feed of the network and the 24-hour local ABC affiliate feed in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham.

In other parts of the country Watch ABC users can watch the most recent episodes the day after they aired.

Disney/ABC currently has deals with Comcast, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FiOS, Google Fiber, AT&T U-verse and others for their subscribers to access the app.