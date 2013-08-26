Watch ABC Live Streaming App Hits Houston

KTRK-TV Houston will launch the Watch ABC live streaming app, the Disney/ABC Television Group announced on Monday. The rollout marks the 7th major market the app has been launched in.

The app allows authenticated subscribers of multichannel operators who have cut TV everywhere deals with the programmer to get access to the station's full 24 hour programming schedule on iOS and Kindle Fire mobile devices. Viewers can also watch online at WatchABC.com

The service has previously been launched in the New York City (WABC-TV), Philadelphia (WPVI-TV), Los Angeles (KABC-TV), Chicago (WLS-TV), San Francisco (KGO-TV) and Raleigh-Durham (WTVD-TV) markets.

Such operators as Comcast, Cablevision, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Midcontinent Communications, Verizon FiOS and AT&T U-verse have inked deals with Disney/ABC for access to the service.

Prior to the start of the fall season, the company plans to launch the "Watch ABC" service in Fresno, which will make KFSN-TV the final ABC Owned Station market to make offering available.

Hearst Television plans to launch it in their 13 ABC markets in coming months. Agreements with other station groups are expected to be announced prior to the launch of the new fall season, the company reports.