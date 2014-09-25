Watch ABC Gets an Upgrade

The Disney/ABC Television Group has launched a number of improvements to its Watch ABC app that the programmer is billing as the most significant update to the product’s features since it was launched in May of 2013.

New features include expanded social sharing features and a complete redesign of the user interface.

The new social media tools include FastShare, which allows viewers to easily access and share clips of their favorite show.

The app also includes a Social Lens component, which integrates fan’s personal Facebook and Twitter features into the app and Multi-Cam, which provides access to backstage or venue cameras during live events.

“After experimentation and observation of second screen behavior, we believe that many ABC fans watching television are multi-tasking on social platforms through their personal devices, whether it be a smartphone, tablet or laptop,” said Albert Cheng, executive VP and chief product officer for digital media at the Disney/ABC Television Group, in a statement. “These new features bring both screens together into one immersive and highly personal experience. Gone are the days of fumbling for devices, or clumsily copying URLS. A fan can share clips or socialize with their friends as they are watching from one simple interface.”

The company also noted that the new social features will open up sponsorship opportunities to reach fans while they are watching and socializing during their favorite shows.

The Watch ABC apps provides access to ABC on demand on desktop, smartphone, tablet or connected TV devices.

Authenticated viewers who subscribe to a participating pay TV service in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham can also watch a live 24- hour feed of the network and have access to the most recent episodes.