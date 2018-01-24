Watch: 10 Ways NBC Is Covering the 2018 Winter Olympics

Athletes spend years training for their moment at the Olympics, making sure to give the opportunity everything they’ve got.



It seems that NBC is taking that methodology to heart this year in terms of its coverage of the 2018 Winter Games.



Over the last few months, NBC Olympics has shared its plans for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea; these Winter Games could be one of the biggest Olympics yet in terms of production and coverage plan for the network.











