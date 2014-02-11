Warner Bros. TV Group Acquires Eyeworks' International Business

Warner Bros. Television Group has agreed to buy Eyeworks' international business

The deal is for all of the indie production house's businesses in 15 countries across Europe, South America, Australia and New Zealand. The agreement will add 13 new territories to Warner Bros.' network of production companies and will see the studio take over all of Eyeworks' international distribution.

As part of the deal, Eyeworks Group founder & CEO Reinout Oerlemans would move to Los Angeles and transition to chairman of Eyeworks USA, stepping down as CEO of Eyeworks Group. Eyeworks USA will remain independent from Warner Bros. TV.

Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Distribution, Craig Hunegs president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. TV Group and Peter Roth, president and chief content officer, Warner Bros. TV Group, said of the deal: “This is an important move for the Warner Bros. Television Group, as we establish local production companies around the world, each with a mandate to develop original local programming and adapt the output from the studio. We see Eyeworks as a strong complement to our existing US and international production capabilities."

The acquisition is expected to be completed later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.