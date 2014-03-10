Warner Bros. Leads $18M Investment in Machinima

Machinima announced Monday that it has closed an $18 million round of financing led by Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Previous investors MK Capital, Redpoint Ventures and Google Capital also participated.

“Machinima has been a pioneer and category leader in the YouTube MCN space, with thousands of channel partners and a premium brand that reaches millions of daily users,” said Thomas Gewecke, chief digital officer and executive VP, strategy and business development, Warner Bros. Entertainment. “We've been impressed with Machinima as a distribution partner, and by their focus on creators and commitment to high quality, exciting original digital content.”

Machinima distributes videogame-related content through its YouTube channels, targeting males ages 18-34. Last week, it announced that it would lay off 42 employees, cutting its workforce by nearly a third. The company serves as the exclusive distributor for Mortal Kombat: Legacy, a live-action web series produced by Warner Bros. Digital Distribution and based on the classic video game.