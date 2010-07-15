Warner Bros. Grows Content Streaming with Netflix

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group

has expanded its existing agreement for streaming content with movie-rental

subscription service Netflix, which has been experiencing significant growth

for its streaming service that makes thousands of movies and TV shows available

on-demand on PCs and laptops as well as through broadband-enabled TVs and other

"connected devices."





The new deal adds a slate of catalog TV

shows available to watch instantly at Netflix and extends the existing license

for catalog movies through 2011. The big news in the deal is that Netflix has

acquired streaming rights, for a period of four years, to all 100 episodes of

the popular drama Nip/Tuck, which

ended its initial run on FX earlier this year. Nip/Tuck will also air on a traditional linear basis on the cable

network Logo, which reached an off-cable syndication deal with Warner Bros.

Domestic Television Distribution.





Other shows which Netflix is picking up

streaming rights to as part of its new deal with Warner Bros. include the

series Veronica Mars, Pushing Daisies and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. Warner Bros. says the

serialized shows are a good fit for streaming, as consumers can enjoy on-demand

access to multiple episodes.





"Our Netflix streaming

relationship is a good example of the opportunities the digital space provides

to make content available in new ways at appropriate points in the product

lifecycle," said Thomas Gewecke, president of Warner Bros. Digital

Distribution, in a statement. "This agreement establishes an additional

stop on the economic chain for our library content while providing consumers

with more convenience and choice."





"This agreement breaks new ground

for both of us in the area of subscription, commercial-free streaming of first

cycle syndication network and cable TV shows," added Robert Kyncl, VP of

content acquisition for Netflix. "We are proud to make more movies and TV

episodes from Warner Bros. available to Netflix members."





Warner Bros. said the new streaming

deal doesn't affect an agreement reached with Netflix earlier this year

regarding new release titles on DVD and Blu-ray. Under that deal, such DVD and

Blu-ray titles will be made available to Netflix subscribers after a 28-day

window, giving Warner Bros. the opportunity to maximize retail sales of those

titles.





The new deal is the first time Warner

Bros. has licensed TV shows to Netflix's streaming service. But the agreement

for Nip/Tuck, which follows a deal

last week by movie studio Relativity Media to license new movie releases for

streaming by Netflix, indicates that the service is increasingly viewed as a

viable new option for monetizing content. In particular, it provides

flexibility for shows that are too edgy, or had too short a run, to be picked

up in off-net syndication by major cable networks like TBS or USA. In the case

of Nip/Tuck, the combination of the

streaming deal with Netflix and the linear agreement with Logo was similar to

Warner Bros. reaching a shared syndication deal with several cable networks.





"Consumers now have the ability to

choose how they enjoy Nip/Tuck,

either streamed instantly from Netflix or in a more traditional linear fashion

on Logo," said Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television

Distribution. "Veronica, Daisies and Sarah Connor are all high-quality, critically acclaimed series with

passionate fan bases but which have a limited number of episodes, preventing a

more traditional syndicated rollout. Netflix can offer the consumer instant

access to multiple episodes, creating a viewing experience that is a plus for

serialized shows."



