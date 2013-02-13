Warner Bros. Goes to Media Camp

Warner Bros. Entertainment has announced that it is joining Turner Broadcasting's successful Media Camp accelerator program for start-ups and that a new Media Camp Academy in Los Angeles has been opened.

The Academy is designed to give early-stage companies an opportunity to work alongside Warner Bros. executives so they can better understand the Studio's business and develop new technologies and products for the entertainment industry.

Launched in 2012 by Turner Broadcasting's Emerging Technology Group, Media Camp enabled six selected startups, Chute, Matcha, Showbucks, Socialize, SocialSamba and Switchcam, to work closely with executives at such Turner operations as CNN, TNT, HLN, Cartoon Network and TBS.

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank will host their first Academy this spring with a series of networking events planned across Los Angeles.

Turner will continue into the program into its second year this summer in San Francisco. Companies who are selected to participate will receive 12 weeks of mentorship, guided insights and access to executives, and financial incentives.

Startups can apply for a place in the classes at www.mediacamp.com/apply.