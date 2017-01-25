Warner Bros. Creates New Tech Business Unit

Warner Bros. Entertainment has created a new technology unit, with the goal of better aligning its technologists with its business strategy, covering every studio unit from pre-production to archiving.

The new Warner Bros. Technology (WBT) division will manage everything from emerging platforms to content mastering and delivery, along with information security and consumer intelligence.

WBT will be led by the studio’s new chief technology officer, Vicky Colf, who previously served as the studio’s executive VP and GM of technology solutions and technical operations. Prior to that she was executive VP of worldwide content servicing and digital solutions for Warner.

“In a time of rapid changes across the technology and entertainment landscapes, Vicky’s strong leadership, passion for innovation, and commitment to operational excellence will help us achieve our technology goals,” said Thomas Gewecke, Warner’s chief digital officer and executive VP of strategy and business development. “With the creation of Warner Bros. Technology and the new chief technology officer role, we’re evolving to meet the changing needs of our business, our industry, and our audiences. I’m thrilled that Vicky will continue to lead the new Technology group into the future as CTO.”

Colf will be charged with overseeing the studio’s OTT and electronic sellthrough strategies, app and platform development, and sales and distribution systems, among other tech-related responsibilities.

Before coming to Warner in 2004, she was a consultant for Andersen Consulting.