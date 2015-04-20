Warner Bros.’ Craig Hunegs Joins Next TV Los Angeles

Warner Bros.’ Craig Hunegs has joined Next TV Summit & Expo Los Angeles.

Hunegs, who is president of business and strategy for Warner Bros. Television Group, will participate in a keynote Q&A at the June 18 event.

The exec was tapped to helm business and strategy for the Television Group in May 2013, where he oversees business development and operations for the company’s television assets. He previously served as executive VP of the Television Group from 2006-2013.

Next TV Summit & Expo Los Angeles will take place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.

The fourth annual event is a high-level conference, expo and networking event presented by B&C and sister publication Multichannel News.

