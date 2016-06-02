Walmart, GEICO and Ancestry Among Top Advertisers for History's 'Roots' Reboot

Related: Major Pressure on ‘Roots’ Rebooters to Do the Original Justice

The Roots reboot, developed by History through A+E Studios, kicked off with a robust 8.5 million viewers on its first night (across History and its simulcasting siblings Lifetime, LMN and A&E). The eight-hour, four-night miniseries wraps up Thursday night.

iSpot.tv looked at the marketers/brands backing Roots during its first three nights. Though usual-suspect major marketers including Walmart, GEICO and Lincoln are among the top 10, a couple of marketers stand out for their resonance with the miniseries’ sweeping, multigenerational historical subtext: Ancestry.com, the genealogy research site, and 23andMe, the Silicon Valley biotechnology company that sells a personal genome testing service.

