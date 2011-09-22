Wal-Mart's Vudu to Conjure Up 10,000-Plus TV Shows

Vudu, the over-the-top video service owned by Wal-Mart Stores, expects to offer more than 10,500 episodes of TV cable and broadcast shows for à la carte purchase by the end of October -- bulking up its television content as Netflix staggers from its major marketing misstep.

Wal-Mart's streaming-video service, whose other big competitors are Apple and Amazon.com, has inked deals with programmers including Bravo, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery Communications, MTV, National Geographic, Nickelodeon, NBC, Oxygen, Showtime, Spike TV, Starz Entertainment, Syfy, TLC and USA Network.

TV shows that have been added to Vudu's lineup this month include 30 Rock, Breaking Bad, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, Shark Week, Suits and The Kennedys.

