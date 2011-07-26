Wal-Mart Sticks Vudu Pins Into Website

Wal-Mart Stores, the largest retailer in the world, is once again offering movies for rental or purchase through Walmart.com -- this time via its digital movie arm, Vudu.

Wal-Mart in March 2010 paid about $100 million to acquire Vudu, a privately held startup that offered 16,000 videos for rent or download-to-own through Internet-connected TVs, Blu-ray Disc players and set-tops.

On Tuesday, Wal-Mart announced that thousands of digital Vudu titles including new releases are available directly on Walmart.com at www.walmart.com/vudu. The movies can be streamed or downloaded from Walmart.com, Vudu.com, or from one of more than 300 Vudu-enabled devices including select HDTVs, Blu-ray Disc players and Sony's PlayStation 3.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.