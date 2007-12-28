Wal-Mart Shutters Online Movie-Download Store

Attention, online shoppers: Wal-Mart Stores pulled the plug on its online movie-download store after less than one year, AP reported.

A message on the site said the retail giant shut down the operation Dec. 21.

Wal-Mart spokeswoman Amy Collella told AP the company closed the store after Hewlett-Packard, which provided the software running the site, "made a business decision to discontinue its video-download-only merchant-store service.”

The retail giant did not indicate whether it would attempt to relaunch the service using a different company’s software, according to AP.

Wal-Mart accounts for about 40% of all DVD sales, and it launched the movie-download service in February, with some 3.000 films and TV episodes AP reported.