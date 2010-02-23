Wal-Mart Buying Vudu
Bentonville, Ark. -Wal-Mart is acquiring Vudu, the Internet video download service.
The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company will become a wholly-owned Wal-Mart subsidiary after the deal closes within the next few weeks. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Vudu began as a download-to-own or download-to-rent video distribution service that required a proprietary set-top box. Since then Vudu has been incorporated into a growing number of IP-enabled TVs and Blu-ray players through which consumers can download some 16,000 films and stream hundreds of Internet applications and services including Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, The New York Times and The Associated Press.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.