Wal-Mart Buying Vudu

Bentonville, Ark. -Wal-Mart is acquiring Vudu, the Internet video download service.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company will become a wholly-owned Wal-Mart subsidiary after the deal closes within the next few weeks. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Vudu began as a download-to-own or download-to-rent video distribution service that required a proprietary set-top box. Since then Vudu has been incorporated into a growing number of IP-enabled TVs and Blu-ray players through which consumers can download some 16,000 films and stream hundreds of Internet applications and services including Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, The New York Times and The Associated Press.