Vuguru Expands Media-Platform Distribution for Prom Queen: Summer Heat

Michael Eisner's media studio, Vuguru, is seeking the cutting edge of digital-media distribution with its new show, Prom Queen: Summer Heat.

A spinoff series, Prom Queen: Summer Heat will be made available on multiple platforms through distribution deals with a widely untapped collection of browsers, sites and syndicates, Vuguru announced Friday.

Vuguru's new distribution and promotion strategy includes deals with MySpace, YouTube, Veoh, Imeem, Blinkx, Revver and Verizon Wireless’ V CAST Video.

A partnership with VideoEgg will convert the advertising platform to content distribution for the first time. Distribution through Starstyle will use e-commerce. Episodes can also be viewed through Vuguru.com.

"We're thrilled to be to able offer Prom Queen: Summer Heat to the millions of dedicated fans across these new formats," Eisner said in a statement. "These new deals will make it easier to enjoy the continuation of this wonderful series that continues to exceed our expectations."

Prom Queen: Summer Heat picks up the story of Vuguru's Prom Queen series as vacation starts after the prom. Produced jointly by Vuguru and Big Fantastic, the show will appear through August and September in 15 two-minute episodes.