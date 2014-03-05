Vudu Preps Chromecast Debut

Google's Chromecast is poised to be flooded with new content options following last month’s release of a software development kit, but at least one broadband-delivered service is already close to joining the streaming adapter’s lineup: Vudu.

Vudu confirmed on its blog earlier this week that its electronic sell-through service, which offers a menu of thousands of movies and TV shows, will be available on the Chromecast “soon.”

“Vudu on Chromecast will be available with the updated Android and iOS apps, as well as through the Chrome browser for PC and Mac,” the Walmart-owned company said, noting that it’s seeking beta testers for Vudu’s coming optimization for Chromecast.

