Vudu Goes 4K

With the new 4K-enabled Roku 4 devices shipping on Oct. 21, 2015, Vudu has announced that it is making a dozen 4K movies available in Vudu UHD on Roku 4. .

The films include San Andreas, Man of Steel, the Edge of Tomorrow and The Lego Movie.

Vudu is calling the launch the first step in their ultra-high definition movie offering.

Depending on the 4K set, the offering will include a number of improvements in the future. For example, Vudu customers with Vizio’s forthcoming Reference Series televisions can watch a collection of Vudu UHD films that use Dolby Vision HDR technology, the company reports.

For audiophiles, several Vudu UHD movies also come with theater-quality Dolby Atmos audio technology.