Vubiquity Names Darcy Antonellis CEO

Wrapping up executive search that spanned almost nine months, multiplatform video aggregator Vubiquity has hired broadcast and media vet Darcy Antonellis as CEO, effective January 2, 2014.

Antonellis, who will also become a member of the Vubuiqity board, currently serves as president, technical operations and CTO at Warner Bros. Entertainment, and has previously held exec roles in TV production and distribution at Fox Television and CBS.

Antonellis, the recipient of three technical Emmy awards, is the permanent successor of Ramu Potarazu, who stepped down as Vubiquity’s CEO in March to join investor Columbia Capital as a venture partner. Potarazu still serves as vice chairman of Vubuiquity’s board of directors, but since stepping down as CEO, those duties have been handled by a group comprising Vubiquity president Doug Sylvester; CFO Bill Arendt; and chairman Phil Herget, who also is a partner with Columbia Capital.

