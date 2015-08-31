Vubiquity Buys OTT Expertise

Multiscreen video specialist Vubiquity is shoring up its OTT capabilities via the acquisition of Juice Worldwide, a Toronto-based encoding house that certifies content for digital delivery.

Juice Worldwide has preferred vendor status with digital and OTT video providers such as iTunes, Netflix, Sony Entertainment Network, Google Play, Hulu, Xbox One, Vimeo, Warner Bros., Telefilms, Starz, and Amazon Instant Video, among others. Juice’s service portfolio spans digital asset management, multiplatform distribution, post-production, Blu-ray and DVR authoring and DCP (Digital Cinema Package) file creation.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but a Vubiquity official said Juice’s 50 employees will be joining Vubiquity, which said its 470-plus media partners now have the ability to distribute content to about 1,500 outlets, including iTunes, Netflix, Amazon and Google Play.

