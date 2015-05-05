Vu Digital Launches V2D

Vu Digital has launched its new Video-to-Data (V2D) platform that converts all elements of a video — including faces, logos and graphics — into metadata.

The V2D platform provides a transcript of video and image frames, along with metadata timestamped with frame references so that users can make better use of their video productions.

The company is billing the platform as the first to be able to convert all elements of the video into metadata.

“V2D will be transformative for companies in a variety of sectors looking to unlock the power of video,” according B. Wade Smith, Vu Digital’s VP of operations and development, in a statement. “There’s currently no other single automated solution capable of organizing the unstructured data within video.”

The technology has obvious uses for TV news organizations, sports and content producers looking to better search and utilize their recent or archived productions.

But it could also be used for brand valuation to determine the exact amount of time your product, brand, or logo appeared on screen; for search engine optimization; to personalize video delivery to consumers; for targeted advertising; and for searching and tagging archived material.

An early user has been WeatherNation. “We’re always looking for unique ways to put our weather stories in front of more people,” said Tim Kelly, senior VP of the weather service. “V2D gives us, for the first time, a way to harness video data in ways that will improve search results, click-through rates and traffic to our content.”

Vu Digital is headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., and is an affiliate of C Spire Wireless, the largest privately held wireless company in the U.S.