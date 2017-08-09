VRV Tunes In Free, Curated OTT Channel

VRV, Ellation’s VOD aggregation service, has added a free, ad-supported option, called VRV Select, that will go in front of the service’s paywall and offer a curated collection of standalone content and originals, including a handful of originals from Seeso, which is shutting down later this year.



VRV is also tweaking its paid bundles and other portions of its content slate.



The Nerdist and Geek & Sundry channels are being combined to form a new channel, Alpha, that is available in the VRV bundle. Meanwhile, three other services, Ginx, RiffTrax and Machinima, are being dropped from VRV.



In addition to the new Alpha offering, the revised $9.99 per month VRV Combo Pack will now also include Crunchyroll, Sony’s Funimation, AMC’s Shudder, as well as Rooster Teeth, Cartoon Hangover, Mondo and Tested, as well as VRV Select. VRV customers can also buy SVOD services on an a la carte basis.



