VRV Launches PC Trials

VRV, the SVOD aggregation service from Ellation, has booted up a beta that extends access to web browsers.

The beta test limits functionality to the browsing and playing back of video, but doesn’t currently support other features on its apps for mobile devices and certain TV-connected platforms, such as search, VRV’s Watchlist, and the ability to comment. VRV also is not supporting Internet Explorer and Opera Web browsers for this trial.

VRV has already extended access to Google Chromecast streaming adapters, iOS and Android mobile devices, and Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.