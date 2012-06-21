Volvo Signs On as 'The Great Escape' Multiscreen Sponsor
Volvo has signed on as a multiscreen sponsor of TNT's new
competition series The Great Escape
for its first season.
The sponsorship includes in-show integrations, on-air
promotion and digital support. In addition to Volvo, Michelob ULTRA will
sponsor The Great Escape through
on-air brand mentions.
During each episode, TNT will air a short-form vignette
using three Volvo S60s in a dramatic escape scenario to transition into
commercial time, followed by a Volvo commercial. The Great Escape will also use a Volvo in each episode,
occasionally as the escape vehicle for the challenges.
Volvo's digital support includes The Great Escape microsite, located at TheGreatEscape.TNTDrama.com,
and the show's sync app The Great Escape
Breakout. The app invites users to interact with other fans, view
behind-the-scenes content and participate in a watch and play along game in
which they can earn points to enter to win a trip to Hawaii.
Premiering June 24, The
Great Escape drops competitors in a secret location from which they must
escape, while overcoming both physically- and mentally-challenging obstacles.
