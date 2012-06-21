Volvo Signs On as 'The Great Escape' Multiscreen Sponsor

Volvo has signed on as a multiscreen sponsor of TNT's new

competition series The Great Escape

for its first season.

The sponsorship includes in-show integrations, on-air

promotion and digital support. In addition to Volvo, Michelob ULTRA will

sponsor The Great Escape through

on-air brand mentions.

During each episode, TNT will air a short-form vignette

using three Volvo S60s in a dramatic escape scenario to transition into

commercial time, followed by a Volvo commercial. The Great Escape will also use a Volvo in each episode,

occasionally as the escape vehicle for the challenges.

Volvo's digital support includes The Great Escape microsite, located at TheGreatEscape.TNTDrama.com,

and the show's sync app The Great Escape

Breakout. The app invites users to interact with other fans, view

behind-the-scenes content and participate in a watch and play along game in

which they can earn points to enter to win a trip to Hawaii.

Premiering June 24, The

Great Escape drops competitors in a secret location from which they must

escape, while overcoming both physically- and mentally-challenging obstacles.