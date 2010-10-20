Volicon Launches Observer Scout

Multichannel

video content logging and monitoring system provider Volicon has

launched a new audio and video content monitoring tool, the Observer

Scout, for broadcasters, cable operators and IPTV providers. The system

allows client to eliminate costs associated with chronic network

troubleshooting.

"In many instances, operators can troubleshoot

video faults and significant elevate their QoE [quality of experience]

just by monitoring their services at key handoffs, or at the edge of the

network," noted Volicon Vice President of Product Management Andrew

Sachs in a statement. "The Observer Scout provides this capacity in a

package that is much more robust and far less costly to maintain than

competing monitoring products. [It] is the only monitoring system in

this price range to enable 24/7 video recording of full motion content,

as well as provide content capture and export and support for multiple

users via Web browser access."

Broadcasters and cable networks can

use the system for continuous video monitoring in ingress points or for

monitoring the content for handoff to pay-TV services; for cable and

IPTV operators, Observer Scout can be used to monitor content from

programmers or for post-settop box monitoring at the network edge.