Volaris Acquires Incognito

Incognito, a OSS and provisioning company with ties to cable operators and other telecom companies, announced Monday that it has been acquired by Volaris Group for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is the first in the communications vertical market for Volaris, an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc.

In Incognito, Volaris will get a company with more than 250 customers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Key Incognito customers include Net Serviços de Comunicação (Net Brazil), Suddelink Communications, StarHub, and Com Hem.

