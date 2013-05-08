'Voice' Coach Adam Levine Signs First-Look Deal With NBC
Voice coach Adam Levine and Jordan Feldstein, Levine's manager and producing
partner, have signed an exclusive first-look deal with NBC Entertainment.
The one-year deal
will have the Maroon 5 frontman and Feldstein developing scripted and alternative
programming for the network, announced Paul Telegdy, NBC's president of alternative
and late night programming.
"It would be impossible to quantify Adam's
influence and importance to the success of The
Voice," said Telegdy. "Given those enormous contributions, we're very
anxious to work with him and Jordan to see what future shows they develop that
can find a home here at NBC."
