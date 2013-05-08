'Voice' Coach Adam Levine Signs First-Look Deal With NBC

Voice coach Adam Levine and Jordan Feldstein, Levine's manager and producing

partner, have signed an exclusive first-look deal with NBC Entertainment.

The one-year deal

will have the Maroon 5 frontman and Feldstein developing scripted and alternative

programming for the network, announced Paul Telegdy, NBC's president of alternative

and late night programming.

"It would be impossible to quantify Adam's

influence and importance to the success of The

Voice," said Telegdy. "Given those enormous contributions, we're very

anxious to work with him and Jordan to see what future shows they develop that

can find a home here at NBC."